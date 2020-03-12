e-paper
Class-12 Yamunanagar boy gets life term for killing his school principal

The convict, a commerce student, had shot the principal four times during a parent-teacher meeting in 2018

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:35 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A Class-12 student, who is 20 now, was awarded life imprisonment by a district court, two years after he shot dead his school principal at her office in Yamunanagar. He was also fined ₹10,000.

On February 25, Yamunanagar additional sessions judge Neha Nohria held the youngster guilty of murdering Ritu Chhabra, 46, on January 20, 2018. The court, however, acquitted his father whose licensed revolver was used in the crime.

The convict, a commerce student, shot the principal four times during a parent-teacher meeting. She was declared brought dead at a hospital. The accused was angry with the principal for she would admonish him in front of other students over poor academic performance and low attendance.

Police said the boy was absent from school for four days prior to the day he committed the crime.

Victim’s husband Rajesh Chhabra said he was expecting death penalty to the accused. “We were demanding death penalty, but even life imprisonment is justice delivered. We will challenge the acquittal of the father as he is equally responsible for letting his son use the weapon,” he said.

Interacting with the media, father of the convict said his son was only 18-year-old at the time of the incident and should be given a chance. “My son has entire life ahead as he is only 20 now. He deserves a chance,” he said adding, “we will challenge the judgment in a higher court”.

