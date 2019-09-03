Class 3 student gangraped in Baghpat, victim’s kin pressurized to stay silent

lucknow

A Class 3 student was allegedly gangraped by three brothers inside the toilet of their primary school in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on August 16, said police on Tuesday. An FIR in the case was registered on Monday, said superintendent of police (SP) Baghpat Pratap Gopendra Yadav. He said the accused boys -- students of Classes 5, 7 and 8 in the same school as the girl -- had been arrested, and the inspector of Ramala police station, Naresh Kumar, had been sent to reserve lines on Tuesday for alleged negligence.

“Inspector Naresh Kumar was sent to reserve lines and circle officer Ompal Singh had been asked to conduct a probe into the allegations levelled by the victim’s family against the police as well as the reasons behind the delay in FIR registration,” said the SP.

While Naresh Kumar had said that the incident came to light only on Monday after the victim’s health deteriorated, the victim’s kin told HT on Tuesday that she and her parents had been pressurised to stay silent about the crime by the police and a teacher at her school.

An uncle of the girl said the family finally mustered the courage to approach the SP Baghpat and lodge a complaint after the girl fell ill on Friday and had to be rushed to a local medical centre from where she was referred to a government hospital in Baghpat. “The doctors said infection had spread in her body, so, we were very worried. However, now, they say she is stable,” said the uncle.

The girl’s uncle told HT that soon after the crime, she had approached a teacher at the school who allegedly asked her to stay silent and scolded her. Later, the same day, the child came back to the school along with her parents to talk about the incident.

“The teacher argued with her parents and said nothing had happened. She also asked them to leave. Later when her parents approached the Ramala police station with their complaint, they were told to settle the matter with the accused party mutually and no complaint was noted down,” claimed her uncle.

“When her parents again approached the local police, they were told that the teacher had complained against them, accusing them of misbehaviour. Police told her parents that the teacher would withdraw her complaint if they submitted in writing that nothing had happened with the girl,” said the uncle.

He also alleged that the cops took away the girl for around three hours during which they pressurised her to say that nothing had happened with her and even filmed her saying so.

When contacted, inspector Naresh Kumar said, “Before approaching the SP, the parents of the girl themselves had submitted to us twice in writing that nothing happened with their daughter. We even have a video of the girl saying this.”

The girl’s uncle further alleged that on Sunday, a panchayat was organised in which their family was represented by a kin, as all the others were away at the hospital with the victim. He said there too villagers and supporters of the accused pressurised the child’s relative to sign on a statement saying that nothing had happened with her. “The party of the accused threatened our relative and said they would harm us,” claimed her uncle.

He said that the child’s parents first approached the SP on Friday and he immediately called up Naresh Kumar to take action in the matter. “However, nothing was done and her parents approached the SP again on Monday. Only after that a complaint was registered,” said her uncle.

Meanwhile, SP Baghpat Pratap Gopendra Yadav said the accused had been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and taken into custody on Tuesday. “The girl was also sent for medical examination and her report is awaited,” he said.

He further said: “Gangrape is a very serious and heinous crime. It is not something that can be resolved in a panchayat without punishing the culprit. In case the claims of the victim’s family that they were threatened and forced to settle the matter are found to be true, necessary action will be taken.”

