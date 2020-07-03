Classes to be discontinued if fee is not paid: VIBGYOR Schools to parents

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020

Mumbai: Despite parents of VIBGYOR Group of Schools protesting against the institute’s decision to hike fees, the management has issued them an ultimatum to pay the fees or face action.

In an email addressed to parents on Wednesday, the school stated that it “will be compelled to discontinue (online) classes for students who have not paid fees upto July 2020.”

The email further stated, “For parents who have still not paid any fees for the academic year, it will be assumed that you are no longer interested in your ward continuing to study at our school. As a consequence, we will initiate the de-enrolment process for your ward from 13 July, 2020.”

“We have provided a plethora of payment options to parents to pay fees in an easy manner. A large majority of our parents have been paying on time and they have nothing to worry about. Yet, the quality of learning being provided is suffering on account of a small number of parents who have not paid yet. Timely payment of fees will enable us to ensure academic continuity for our students” said the school’s official spokesperson.

Parents said that the school was pressuring them to pay the hiked fees amid the Covid-19 situation.

“We had requested the school to scrap the fee hike that it had imposed early this year, as parents are unable to pay the hiked amount, owing to job losses and pay cuts. The school has not responded to our concerns even once,” said the parent of a student from the Goregaon branch.

On June 28, parents from different branches of the school across the state held an online protest against the 8-10% fee hike the school. They had also said that the school had not given learning materials to their children as they refused to pay the hiked amount.

On May 8, the state issued a government resolution (GR) stating that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year. The GR had also allowed parents to pay fees in instalments. However, the Bombay high court on June 26 stayed the GR after several organisations of private school owners petitioned the court.

‘Cancel Class 9 and 11 re-exams’

Shivnath Darade, the secretary of Shikshak Parishad, a teachers’ body in the state, wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, requesting for the cancellation of Class 9 and Class 11 re-examinations. In his letter, Darade said that while students who fail these classes can attempt a re-examination as per the government rules, this exam cannot be conducted owing to the restrictions imposed as a result of the lockdown. “Such students will miss out on classes for the next academic year if exams are delayed any further and there will be additional stress on them. They should thus be promoted to the next class, considering the current situation,” he said in the letter.