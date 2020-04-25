e-paper
Home / Cities / Close shave for 50 as LPG cylinder catches fire in Nanak Nagar

Close shave for 50 as LPG cylinder catches fire in Nanak Nagar

The owner of the building, who had reached the spot on receiving information, died of probable cardiac arrest later in the evening

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Around 50 labourers, residing a double-storey building in Nanak Nagar near Karabara Chowk, had a close shave after a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in one of the quarters on Friday. The owner of the building, Ramesh Kumar, 57, who had reached the spot on receiving information, died of probable cardiac arrest later in the evening.

As per information, the cylinder caught fire while a family was cooking food in one of the quarters. On hearing their cries for help, the other labourers helped them and informed the fire brigade.

Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. A major tragedy was averted as the firefighters pulled 14 more gas cylinders out of the other quarters of the structure.

A family member, Shivani, said, “We changed the gas cylinder and when we ignited the gas stove, the cylinder caught fire due to leakage in the pipe. I raised alarm following which the labourers, residing in other rooms, came there and managed to rescue my mother and younger sister.”

Sukhraj Singh, who informed the fire brigade, said around 50 labourers were present inside the eight rooms of the double-storey building when the fire broke out.

Fire station officer (FSO) SN Sharma said, “We received an alert at 5:35 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported from the spot.”

The firefighters doused the flames in an hour, added the FSO.

In April 2018, an LPG cylinder had exploded in a house in Samrat Colony of Giaspura and 34 people were injured, 14 of whom died later.

