Clothes, sheets of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana civil hosp unchanged for 15 days

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:35 IST

At a time when the Bathinda administration is being praised for washing the clothes of Covid-19 patients, some of those admitted in the Ludhiana civil hospital have been in the same set of garments and sheets for the last 15 days.

The patients in the isolation ward have complained that neither the doctors nor the paramedical staffers come close to them.

“It has been nearly 15 days since my younger brother was tested positive and rushed to the isolation ward of the civil hospital. He has been wearing the same set of clothes and his bedsheet has not been changed either,” said Sandeep, adding that their mother had died on March 29, becoming the first Covid-19 casualty from the district.

Complaining about no source of entertainment in the ward, Sandeep’s brother said, “It gets quite boring here as smartphones are not allowed inside the isolation ward. There is no television or radio here as well. I feel cut off from the outside world as I haven’t been able to catch up on the news.”

He said that some patients have asked their relatives to get bedsheets from home.

Already struggling with the illness, the Covid-19 patients have demanded to install washing machines in the ward so that they could wear clean clothes time to time and stay hygienic, as the department was reluctant to offer any help.

On being contacted, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said there is a laundrette in the civil hospital and instructions have already been issued to the concerned hospital authorities that bedsheets and clothes of Covid-19 patients should be washed on regularly.

NEW SMO’S THROAT SWAB TAKEN

A day after Dr Geeta Kataria joined as SMO of the Ludhiana civil hospital, her throat swab has been collected and sent for testing. Geeta underwent the test after she complained of a sore throat. She has been given leave till the test reports arrive.

RAPID TESTING AT SABZI MANDI

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that huge quantity of rapid antibody testing kits have arrived and the testing process would be started in the area around Sabzi Mandi. On Sunday, Sabzi Mandi was sanitised. The decision of carrying out rapid testing was taken after the death of ACP Anil Kohli. Besides him, district mandi officer Jasvir Kaur, Jodhewal Basti SHO Arshpreet Kaur, her driver ASI Sukhdev Singh and constable Paramjot have also tested positive.

ASI SHIFTED AS HIS HEALTH WORSENS

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who was isolated at the community health centre (CHC) near Vardhman Chowk in Sector 39 after testing positive, was rushed to SPS Hospital after his health deteriorated due to the lack of healthcare and power outage at the CHC. After the matter came to the authorities, a hotline was installed at the CHC to end the problem power cuts.

FOUR DEATHS OVER THE WEEKEND

Three persons, including a 30-year-old woman from Satjot Nagar, 35-year-old man from Rarri Mohalla and 55-year-old man from Ramgarhia Mohalla died under mysterious circumstances at the civil hospital on Saturday, while a 27-year-old youth, Sunny, died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday night. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the reports are yet to arrive.