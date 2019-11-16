CM asks Swati Singhto explain ‘threat to CO’ in audio clip

cities

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned minister of state (independent charge) Swati Singh and asked her to explain her conduct in an audio clip in which she is purportedly threatening a woman police officer for registering a case against a leading builder and asking her to close the ‘high profile’ case.

The chief minister also chided the minister over the issue, said a government functionary aware of development.

Yogi has asked director general of police (DGP) OP Singh to verify the authenticity of the audio clip “that portrays his government in bad light” and submit a report within 24 hours about the incident, he said.

“Yes, the chief minister was visibly upset over the whole issue and he summoned Swati Singh to Kalidas Marg on Saturday morning. The CM chided Singh, who was there for about 20 minutes. He has asked DGP to submit a report on the issue within 24 hours,” said the government functionary, who did not want to be named.

In the audio clip, Swati Singh is heard questioning the circle officer (CO) of Cantonment, Lucknow, Beenu Singh for lodging an FIR against the builder (Ansal) and asking her to close the case.

Swati Singh was not available for comment.

Swati Singh’s act has evoked sharp reactions from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party has quoted the incident in a tweet and called it shameful.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the minister is heard in the audio threatening the CO to favour Ansal. Lallu said the minister also mentions that the chief minister was aware of the case and so he should explain why his government was patronizing those indulging in scams.

This is not for the first time that the minister has been reprimanded for her acts. After assuming office as minister, she had gone to inaugurate a beer bar in Gomti Nagar of Lucknow in May 2017. Yogi had summoned Swati Singh then, too, and asked her to explain her conduct.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons on Saturday, the DGP said the police have come across an audio clip of which the chief minister is also aware. He said CM has sought a report on it. “I have directed senior superintendent of police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani to submit a report about the audio clip, who recorded it and who leaked it. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

On being asked whether action will be taken against the Cantonment CO, the DGP said everything will be clear as soon as the SSP submits his findings in the incident. He said the audio clip will be sent for forensic examination, if required.

Excerpts of the audio clip that is yet to be verified

After the phone got connected:

CO: “Good evening”

Minister: “Good evening, CO saheb. Have you lodged an FIR in Ansal case.”

CO: “Yes, an FIR has been lodged by some Kanaudia couple.”

Minister: “Why did you lodge (FIR)? Are you not aware that there are orders from the top that no FIR will be registered. All fake FIRs are being lodged against (them).”

CO: “No, the FIR has been lodged after an inquiry.”

Minister: “Which inquiry has been conducted. This is a high profile case. The inquiry is going on and chief minister is aware of the case. You are here only for four days. What have you inquired?”

CO: “This is five to six month old case.”

Minister: “This is all fake. Close this…. Come and sit here for some time if you want to work. I don’t tell you anything improper. You can check this.”