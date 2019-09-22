e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

CM attends Int’l Ramayan Fest

  Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a few of his cabinet colleagues attended the concluding day of the International Ramayan Festival in Lucknow Sunday.

The three-day event was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi in collaboration with UP Tourism department and Culture department at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow between September 20 and 22.

Troupes from eight countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, performed during the festival.

Cambodian artistes performed the Ramayan in front of the chief minister and other cabinet ministers.

The chief minister arrived around 7 pm. Before the Cambodian artistes performed on stage, a small video clip of former Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee’s speech was played, in which he was talking about the importance of Ramayan as well as Lord Ram in other countries.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian artistes performed the ‘Luv Kush’ episode of the Ramayan. However, the chief minister and his colleagues left the venue in the midst of the show. Earlier, the CM was asked to address the gathering, but he urged the organisers to start the show.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:17 IST

trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss