CM attends Int’l Ramayan Fest

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:17 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a few of his cabinet colleagues attended the concluding day of the International Ramayan Festival in Lucknow Sunday.

The three-day event was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi in collaboration with UP Tourism department and Culture department at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow between September 20 and 22.

Troupes from eight countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, performed during the festival.

Cambodian artistes performed the Ramayan in front of the chief minister and other cabinet ministers.

The chief minister arrived around 7 pm. Before the Cambodian artistes performed on stage, a small video clip of former Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee’s speech was played, in which he was talking about the importance of Ramayan as well as Lord Ram in other countries.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian artistes performed the ‘Luv Kush’ episode of the Ramayan. However, the chief minister and his colleagues left the venue in the midst of the show. Earlier, the CM was asked to address the gathering, but he urged the organisers to start the show.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:17 IST