CM gives nod for installation of statues of iconic figures

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:39 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the nod for the installation of statues of Bhagwan Parshuram and Maharaja Agrasen, Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, iconic freedom fighters Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna and Baba Maharaj Singh and father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar to promote rich historical legacy.

Presiding over a state-level steering committee meeting here, the chief minister gave approval to install a bronze statue of Bhagwan Parshuram at Ludhiana, and Maharaja Agarsen at Bathinda. The statue of Banda Singh Bahadur would be installed at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib, according to an official release.

The CM also approved the proposal put forth by principal secretary, cultural affairs, Hussan Lal for installing the statue of BR Ambedkar by Punjab Technical University in and around Phagwara/Jalandhar. The proposal of the steering committee to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Bhakna to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter in Amritsar district was also approved.

The CM also gave in-principle approval for the installation of the statue of Baba Maharaj Singh in his native village Uchi Rabbon in Ludhiana. He, however, asked the cultural affairs department to get more details from the historical perspective in consultation with the eminent historians, scholars and researchers. Recognising the immense contribution of Victoria Cross recipient and hero of Saragarhi battle Sepoy Ishar Singh, the steering committee was asked to install his statue in Ludhiana.

Additional chief secretary, local government, Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary, finance, Anirudh Tiwari, principal secretary, rural development and panchayats Seema Jain, CM’s principal secretary Tejveer Singh, secretary, freedom fighters VK Meena and secretary, information and public relations Gurkirat Kirpal Singh were among those present.