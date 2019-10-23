CM Yogi cautions youths against over-dependence on social media

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed concern over the misuse of social media by criminal elements.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Shatabdi Bhavan and the 113th foundation day of Kalicharan PG College on Wednesday, he said tackling social media was a challenge as it can be both useful as well as harmful.

Asking youths to avoid too much dependence on it, the CM said that while the right usage of social media take us on a creative path, its wrong usage could prove to be self-destructive.

He said the youths must use social media for getting jobs and information.

Addressing students, he said education was not only the medium to obtain degrees and diplomas but also for their overall development and also the nation building.

“India is a country with the largest population of youth in the world while Uttar Pradesh is the state with the most youths up to the age of 35 years. In such a situation, youth power can catapult the state to the forefront,” he said while claiming that his government was trying to channelize the energy of youths in a positive way.

On Kalicharan PG College, the CM said, “The 113-year-old institution has been given a new lease of life.”

The CM said, “The college started in 1905. It was the time when the British were conspiring to divide Bengal. A nationalistic revolution was initiated in the country at that time to thwart the conspiracy. The foundation of the college was laid during that period.”

Praising the contribution of the college, the CM said an alumnus of this college Lalji Tandon is the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Tandon, who was present along with deputy chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, said the college should be developed into a ‘deemed university’.

