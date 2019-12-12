COEP festival looks to make an Impression in the Arts universe

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:15 IST

PUNE The fourth edition of “Impressions”, an event organised by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will kick off on December 13, till the 15th, at the college campus.

Impressions is a platform for artistes to express their talent in front of an audience of thousands. After a successful third edition in 2018, with footfall of at least 9,000, COEP’s cultural fest is aiming to be back with the proverbial bang.

“This December, the fourth edition of Impressions is set to transport you from the dull routine of the real life, to the glitz and glamour of the reel life. Find your inner artiste and jump deep into the universe of the arts,” is how Kshipra Moghe, faculty advisor, Impressions 2019, pitched the event at a press meet earlier in the week.

“Impressions 2019 will comprise six main modules, Dance, Music, Arts and Crafts, Acting, Camera and a newly added Shout Out module. Each contains a diverse range of events and workshops,” Kshipra said.

“Impressions 2019 will include a performance by Irshaad, self-composed poems by Sandeep Khare and Vaibhav Joshi, and a panel of guests and judges including artistes like Swapnil Joshi, Charuhas Pandit and Kiran J, all attending the event,” said Rohit Devkare, secretary, Impression 2019.

Akhil Harikumar, a final year COEP student who is media head for the event, added, “The Dance module will comprise events like Streets Forward, a street dance competition. Then there is the Dramatics module which has Artiskit, an impromptu skit competition where the natak (drama) company will have to prove how fast they can put up the best acts.”

“The Music module consists of a Battle of DJs, while the Arts and Crafts module consists of four events - Tee two one… Sold, Stokes in Blinks, Doodly Doo and Wrap in Scrap. Then there is the camera module dedicated to all the filmmakers and photographers. The new module ‘Shout Out’ consists of events like Tale teller, Comiking – stand up comedy and Slam punk which is looking out for the poet inside us,” he added.