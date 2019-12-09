e-paper
COEP Impressions 2019 to begin on December 13 

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
The fourth edition of College of Engineering Pune’s (COEP) college fest ‘Impressions’ will take place between December 13 and 15 at the college campus.

The festival is a platform for artists to express their talents in front of like minded people. The third edition of the festival saw a footfall of 9,000 students.

“Impressions 2019 will comprise six main modules, namely dance, music, arts and crafts, acting, camera and the newly added shout out module, containing diverse range of exciting events and workshops. The festival aims at bringing together people from across the country,” said Kshipra Moghe, faculty advisor, Impressions 2019 at a press conference on Monday at Patrakar Bhavan, Navi peth. 

