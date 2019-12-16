COEP’s art-verse: the creative big bang still evolving

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:51 IST

PUNE Impressions 2019, College of Engineering Pune’s (COEP) three-day annual college cultural festival concluded on December 15.

The theme for the festival was “Into the artverse”, an attempt to showcase how students are a part of the infinite universe of art.

The fest was inaugurated by Swapnil Joshi, Marathi actor on December 13. Joshi spoke about the importance of protecting and nurturing art. The highlight of the first day was the campus princess event organised by Fashion at Big Bazaar (FBB) in association with Miss India Organisation. Ruhi Singh, Miss India Universe Peace and Humanity and Jitesh Singh Deo, Mr India World 2017 were the judges for the event.

The second day saw events like Poona 5, So Duet, High Current. Stand up comedy act by Shreevallabh Bhatt; musical performance by Amritaansh, a band and poetry mehfil “Irshaad” by Sandeep Khare and Vaibhav Joshi were the highlights of day two.

Day three, December 15, saw events like Suno Suno, Slam Punk, Saavni Finals, SwagDesi and an interactive session with Lalit Prabhakar, Marathi actor. Impressions’ 2019 ended on a high note with Vh1 Supersonic 101 presents electronic dance music (EDM) night by D-Rain.