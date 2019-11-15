Coins from Akbar to British imperial India on display at Coinex exhibition

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:26 IST

PUNE Coinex Pune 2019 by international collectors’ society of rare items was inaugurated on Friday at Sonal hall, Karve road. The exhibition cum sale will be on till November 17 from 10am to 7pm.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Arvind Jamkhedkar, archaeologist, professor and chancellor of Deccan College; Pradip Sohoni , chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICSRI) and Basti Solanki, president and founder-member, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICSRI).

Amiteshwar Jha who has contributed immensely in the field of coin science from Nashik, Shohin Daya from Mumbai, Ashok Jayraj Singh Thakur from Chandrapur, Jagdish Agarwal from Kolkata and Manjiri Bhalerao from Pune were awarded with lifetime achievement awards for their collections of rare coins.

The exhibition has rare collections of coins dating back to emperor Akbar to British imperial India and more. The coins are up for sale too and the entry to the exhibition is free of cost. The society also released a special envelope for the Indian Post to celebrate the diamond jubilee. The special envelope was released by Col SFH Rizvi , Post Master General, Pune, and Col KC Mishra, VSM (former chief postmaster General Maharashtra - Goa region).

Solanki said, “Pre-ancient coins at the exhibition, have been put up in 45 frames. Experts in this field will also help visitors analyse the coins of collectors with respect to cost estimate, age of the coins, history, letters on the coins, pictures, impressions, among other details.”