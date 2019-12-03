Collection agent robbed of ₹8 lakh at gunpoint on Mohali’s Airport Road

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 01:31 IST

In a broad daylight robbery, four men on two bikes snatched ₹8 lakh at gunpoint from a collection agent near TDI City on the Airport Road on Monday.

The victim, Rohan, 22, is a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh. He told the police that he worked for Writer Safeguard collection company, operating from Industrial Area, Mohali. He was entrusted with the job of collecting cash from sales proceeds of different companies and deposit it in bank.

Rohan, 22, victim. ( HT PHOTO )

On Monday, after collecting cash from the firm’s clients in VR Punjab mall , he took off on his motorcycle and turned towards the Airport Road around 12.30pm.

When he reached the traffic lights near TDI City, two men on a motorcycle waylaid him. Before he could react, they brandished a gun. Soon after, two men on another motorcycle came from behind and snatched his bag containing ₹8 lakh in cash, and all robbers sped away on their two-wheelers.

After receiving his complaint, police scanned CCTV footage of cameras installed on the Airport Road. But, failed to get any clue.

“Rohan says he was on his way to the bank to deposit the cash, collected from 10 private companies, when he was robbed. We are verifying his claims,” said Manphull Singh, station house officer (SHO), Balongi.

A case under Section 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station.

SEPT ROBBERY UNSOLVED

On September 9, Chander Pal, 32, also a collection agent, was robbed of ₹2 lakh by two motorcycle-borne men behind VR Punjab mall.

Pal, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, had parked his motorcycle behind the mall to avoid paying the parking fee, and was robbed when he was walking back to the vehicle after collecting cash.