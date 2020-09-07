College student among three held for snatching mobiles in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:30 IST

Daresi police on Monday arrested a BCom student and his two accomplices for snatching and recovered five mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. According to the police, the accused are drug addicts and used to sell the stolen smartphones for any amount between ₹500 and ₹1,000 only.

The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, 20, of Janakpuri; Rajit Kumar, 21, also from Janakpuri; and Harsh alias Harry, 21, of Islamganj.

Harsh had been pursuing his under-graduation in commerce from a private college, while the other two are school dropouts.

Daresi station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh said the accused had on September 4 snatched a mobile phone from one Rajan Kumar on Sekhewal Road. The Daresi police had registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them on September 5 and initiated an investigation.

The police arrested the accused during a special checking near Daresi on Monday. The snatchers were passing through the area on a motorcycle. On frisking, the police recovered five mobile phones which they had snatched from commuters.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to their crime. They told the police that they had targeted commuters on Gaushala road in Madhopuri, Samrala Chowk, Chandigarh Road, Sherpur Chowk, Shingar Cinema road and area around the Christian Medical College and Hospital,” the SHO said.

“The accused are addicts and use to commit the crime to meet their need for drugs. Neeraj and Rajit used to snatch mobile phones from commuters and further sell those for ₹500 to ₹1,000 to random people claiming that they were selling the phones due to urgent need of money,” he added.

The SHO said they were expecting to extract more important information from the trio during questioning.