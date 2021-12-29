e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Colleges prep to reopen ‘live’, in-person lectures for Class 11, Class 12

Colleges prep to reopen ‘live’, in-person lectures for Class 11, Class 12

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:41 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Junior colleges in the city are about to start ‘live’, in-person classes from January 4, for Class 11 and Class 12 students, following the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) permission to start the same.

Now college administrations are gearing up to resume classroom lectures given the Covid protocols issued by the state government.

“We are all set to begin offline classes and practicals for Class 12 students initially at our college. Accordingly, preparations have begun to sanitise each and every bench and have sanitisers on the college premises. Thermal checking of each student will be done on the college premises. We are following all the guidelines given by the state government. Also, medical equipment like thermometer and oxymeter are on hand if any student is found with symptoms. Social distancing will be maintained in the classroom as students will be called in batches,” said S P College principal V M Solapurkar.

Aftab Anwar Shaikh, principal of Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science said, “We are following the Covid guidelines for starting-up of the colleges, but 90 per cent of our students come via public transport buses; and some of them from slum areas. Along with safety precautions inside the colleges, it is also necessary to provide students a safe travelling mode. As schools and colleges start from January 4, thousands of students will travel across the city. We will be checking and doing thermal scanning inside the college, but at the same time it is necessary to have their travelling exposure to the infection secure.”

Meanwhile, college principals are also worried about completing of the syllabus for FYJC students.

Due to the Maratha reservation case, admissions were on hold for two months, and the re-started from November 26.

“It is a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for FYJC students due to the delayed admission process. Now we are planning extra classes to cover the syllabus. Also our preparations for starting offline classroom lectures are on in full swing. Daily, each and every classroom bench will be sanitised,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In