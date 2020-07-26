Committed to increase women cops’ strength to 15%: Khattar

cities

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 01:17 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is committed to increase the strength of women personnel in the state police to 15% in the coming years.

“In 2014, there ere only 3% women cops in the state, we have increased their strength to 10%. Now, our target is to increase the strength of women cops to 15%,” the chief minister said, speaking at a passing-out parade for the recruit basic course at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

He said the state government is planning to open a modern police station in every district. A total 400 probationary sub-Inspectors, including 56 women, took part in the passing-out parade. The 16th batch includes 50 postgraduates, 198 graduates and 152 graduates in professional courses.

Rs 42-cr projects for Karnal

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 42 crore in Karnal.

The projects include construction of a new road from Karnal-Munak Road to Bhusli Road, a railway underpass worth Rs 25 crore. Besides, a sports stadium will be constructed on 6-acre land at a cost of around Rs 2.49 crore in Hathlana village in Nissing block. The stadium will have a 200-meter six-lane track, volleyball court, kabaddi ground, basketball game facilities, multipurpose hall and toilets.