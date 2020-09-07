Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains

cities

Around 300 angry commuters, mostly office goers, staged a protest outside Mumbai’s Virar railway station demanding more local trains on Monday after buses could not reach the local bus stand to pick them up due to heavy traffic. The Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and local police pacified the crowd as it created traffic snarls near the station during the morning peak hours.

Prasenjeet Ingle, a commuter, said it takes around four hours due to heavy traffic on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for him to reach office.

On Monday, due to heavy traffic, the buses could not reach in time at the Virar bus depot and hence protestors marched to the railway station demanding more trains.



On July 22, angry commuters in Nalla Sopara demanded that they be allowed to travel by locals as only essential services workers are currently allowed to travel on them. They broke barricades and stood on the tracks.