e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Compensate farmers for losses due to hail, rain: Cong to Himachal govt

Compensate farmers for losses due to hail, rain: Cong to Himachal govt

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Congress has demanded that the state government compensate orchardists and farmers for losses caused due to hailstorms and heavy rainfall.

Writing to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm fruit crops like apple, cherries and apricot in the upper regions and plum, litchis, mangoes and wheat in lower regions of the state had been damaged. He said this will affect the income of farmers and horticulturists.

The Congress has also demanded that the state government direct the revenue department to assess the loss and seek financial relief from the Union government.

top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities