Compensate farmers for losses due to hail, rain: Cong to Himachal govt

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:27 IST

The Congress has demanded that the state government compensate orchardists and farmers for losses caused due to hailstorms and heavy rainfall.

Writing to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm fruit crops like apple, cherries and apricot in the upper regions and plum, litchis, mangoes and wheat in lower regions of the state had been damaged. He said this will affect the income of farmers and horticulturists.

The Congress has also demanded that the state government direct the revenue department to assess the loss and seek financial relief from the Union government.