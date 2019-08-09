Complainant fears life threat from ex-DGP

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:56 IST

LUCKNOW: A day after registering an FIR against former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav, the complainant, Vijay Singh Yadav, on Friday said that he feared for his and his family’s life because he had taken a stand against the former DGP and informed the police and the media.

Vijay had registered the FIR against the former DGP on Thursday on the charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with a land dispute under Gosaiganj police station, Lucknow .

At a press conference on Friday, Vijay alleged that the former DGP had got registered multiple fake cases against him in the past and he suspected that this could be repeated again.

Jagmohan, who was the state police chief from July 1 to December 31, 2015, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

