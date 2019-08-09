e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Complainant fears life threat from ex-DGP

  Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: A day after registering an FIR against former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav, the complainant, Vijay Singh Yadav, on Friday said that he feared for his and his family’s life because he had taken a stand against the former DGP and informed the police and the media.
Vijay had registered the FIR against the former DGP on Thursday on the charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with a land dispute under Gosaiganj police station, Lucknow .
At a press conference on Friday, Vijay alleged that the former DGP had got registered multiple fake cases against him in the past and he suspected that this could be repeated again.
Jagmohan, who was the state police chief from July 1 to December 31, 2015, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 22:56 IST

more from  
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss