Complete lockdown in Mira-Bhayander till 28 April

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:57 IST

The complete lockdown in Mira Bhayander has now been extended till April 28.

Chandrakant Dange, commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) announced on Thursday that all shops including groceries, poultry, vegetable and fruit markets will remain shut till the midnight of 28 April. Only medical stores, dairy shops are allowed to operate, said Dange.

The home delivery of essential commodities will be allowed between 9am to 5pm. One can only place an order for home delivery through the MBMC app or can call on the mobile numbers issued by MBMC.

All the fish, mutton and poultry shops will be closed from Friday till April 28 midnight. Dange further announced that the medical stores will remain open for eight hours while the stores inside all hospitals will remain open 24 hours.

Mira Bhayander has reported around 116 positive cases so far. Those violating the lockdown order will be charged under the Maharashtra Covid-19 Epidemic Act, 2020, he said.