Condemn sedition charges against student: TISS union

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:55 IST

Days after the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against a trans-identified student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and 50 others for sedition, the TISS Students’ Union on Thursday released a statement condemning use of the “draconian law”. The 21-year-old student, whose name given at birth is Urvashi Chudawala, but uses the name Kris, was charged with sedition for allegedly raising slogans in favour of arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Sharjeel Imam, also booked for sedition, during the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering on February 1.

In their statement, students quoted the Supreme Court which has previously held that only raising slogans can’t constitute sedition unless there is an implicit threat of violence. “Sedition is an outdated colonial law, which continues to be used against people as a political tool...We vehemently condemn the political persecution of a young trans student. Such kind of targeting also amounts to hate crime,” read the statement.

While the FIR highlights how those arrested used slogans in favour of Imam at the pride gathering, the TISS students’ union pointed at how at the same event, Chudawala also read out the Preamble, which, they said, negates all claims of her being anti-national. “Disproportionate and manipulative targeting can be witnessed,” read the statement.

Calling the police’s move “politically motivated”, the union said the FIR is part of the “continuous attacks on student voices across the country”. “The last month in particular has seen active measures being taken to curb such dissenting voices, to the extent of exerting violence...” read their statement.

The letter also condemns the sedition charges against activist Akhil Gogoi, Imam and the students of Shaheen School in Bidar for doing a play on the amended citizenship law, among others. They have demanded the immediate release of those who have been arrested.