e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Condemn sedition charges against student: TISS union

Condemn sedition charges against student: TISS union

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:55 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Days after the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against a trans-identified student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and 50 others for sedition, the TISS Students’ Union on Thursday released a statement condemning use of the “draconian law”. The 21-year-old student, whose name given at birth is Urvashi Chudawala, but uses the name Kris, was charged with sedition for allegedly raising slogans in favour of arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Sharjeel Imam, also booked for sedition, during the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering on February 1.

In their statement, students quoted the Supreme Court which has previously held that only raising slogans can’t constitute sedition unless there is an implicit threat of violence. “Sedition is an outdated colonial law, which continues to be used against people as a political tool...We vehemently condemn the political persecution of a young trans student. Such kind of targeting also amounts to hate crime,” read the statement.

While the FIR highlights how those arrested used slogans in favour of Imam at the pride gathering, the TISS students’ union pointed at how at the same event, Chudawala also read out the Preamble, which, they said, negates all claims of her being anti-national. “Disproportionate and manipulative targeting can be witnessed,” read the statement.

Calling the police’s move “politically motivated”, the union said the FIR is part of the “continuous attacks on student voices across the country”. “The last month in particular has seen active measures being taken to curb such dissenting voices, to the extent of exerting violence...” read their statement.

The letter also condemns the sedition charges against activist Akhil Gogoi, Imam and the students of Shaheen School in Bidar for doing a play on the amended citizenship law, among others. They have demanded the immediate release of those who have been arrested.

top news
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities