Cong activists stage protest against power tariff hike

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:14 IST

Congress activists staged protest against power tariff hike in a unique way by blowing a trumpet before a buffalo here at Kuldabad crossing on Sunday.

The party activists led by general secretary of city Congress committee Haseeb Ahmed holding placards bearing the demand of tariff rollback raised slogans against the government’s decision to put additional burden on the common man.

Addressing the crowd which assembled at the site of protest, Ahmed alleged that the Yogi government was hell-bent upon extorting money from the common man on any pretext be it cow welfare cess, hike in tariff of electricity or increase in other taxes.

He further alleged that the BJP government was misusing the mandate given to it by the masses by levying taxes which were not justified.

Meanwhile, the party’s zonal spokesperson Javed Urfi said it was time that the common man took to street to protest against the excesses that were being committed by both the state government as well as the Centre which had also increased penalty several times in the Motor Vehicle Act which had led to police committing excess on commuters.

He also demanded that the state government to roll back the tariff hike in electricity or face a massive state wide demonstration by the Congress party soon.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:14 IST