e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Cong Bhucho MLA booked for chit fund fraud in MP

Cong Bhucho MLA booked for chit fund fraud in MP

Kotbhai is MLA from Bhucho Mandi, a municipal council in Bhatinda in Punjab.

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A cheating case was registered against a Congress MLA from Punjab and two others after some residents of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh alleged irregularities in a chit fund scheme, police said on Friday.

These investors claimed they had been cheated of ₹96 lakh after which a case was registered against Congress MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai, who is director of the chit fund firm, and managers Rakesh and Kamal Kishore Sharma, Madan Mahal police station in-charge Sandeep Ayachi said.

Kotbhai is MLA from Bhucho Mandi, a municipal council in Bhatinda in Punjab.

The irregularities at Kotbhai’s GCA Private Limited Company, which started operating in Jabalpur in 2006, pertain to the period between 2008 and 18, Ayachi said.

“When people reached the chit fund office to get returns on their investments on maturity, they were told the head office would clear the amounts. After they could not contact the firm and its functionaries over a long period of time, these investors approached police,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 420, 406, 409 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three and further probe was underway, he informed.

No arrests have been made so far, he added.

Denying charges, Kotbhai said that case against him is politically motivated as some elements are working to damage him politically. The MLA said he is not linked to firm GCA Private Limited mentioned in the case in any way and said he will fight a legal battle.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities