e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong, BJP councillors meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, raise concerns over MC’s ill-preparedness for monsoon

Cong, BJP councillors meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, raise concerns over MC’s ill-preparedness for monsoon

While the Congress councillors rued lack of machinery and staff in the east constituency, the BJP councillors demanded that the silt being removed from Buddha Nullah should be lifted from the site on a regular basis

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Raising concern over “ill-preparedness” of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, Congress and BJP councillors conducted separate meetings with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at zone office on Monday.

While the Congress councillors rued lack of machinery and staff in the east constituency, the BJP councillors demanded that the silt being removed from Buddha Nullah should be lifted from the site on a regular basis.

Congress councillors Kuldeep Janda and Pallavi Vinayak said, “We are facing a shortage of tankers, trolleys and machines for cleaning the sewer lines. Also, more sweepers should be deputed by the civic body so that cleanliness could be maintained during the monsoon. We have also demanded that MC should arrange generators at disposal points so that the process to drain out the accumulated water does not get hit due to disruption in the power supply.”

The BJP councillors also demanded that the MC should take action against the contractors who are not taking up development projects even after work orders have been issued to them.

Leader of BJP councillors, Sunita Rani said, “The MC should regularly lift the silt which is pulled out of the nullah and dumped on the banks. Further, we have also demanded that MC should blacklist the contractors who have failed to commence development projects even after getting the work orders.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I have taken note of the concerns which have been raised by the councillors and directions have been issued to the MC officials to resolve the problems.”

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In