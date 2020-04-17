e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong hits out at BJP MP Ramswaroop for entering state amid lockdown

Cong hits out at BJP MP Ramswaroop for entering state amid lockdown

Says on one hand while PM Modi is urging people to stay indoors, his own party leaders are violating the lockdown orders

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ramswaroop Mathur
Ramswaroop Mathur(HT FILE)
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore on Friday hit out at Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Ramswaroop Sharma for returning to his hometown Jogindernagar from Delhi amid the nationwide lockdown.

“It is very surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging people to stay indoors and obey the lockdown orders while his own party leaders are violating the orders,” said Rathore.

The Congress leader further added, “It seems that there are two laws in the country -- one for the BJP leaders and the other for the people. Due to the lockdown, thousands of labourers and students are stranded within and outside the state as they don't have permission to go anywhere while on the other hand, BJP leaders are going anywhere they want.”

“This is injustice. The rules should be the same for everyone. Coronavirus is very dangerous and lockdown is the only way to curb its spread,” he said.

The Congress leader also asked the state government to provide essential seeds and pesticides to farmers and orchardists.

He said that as the lockdown has been extended till May 3, the state government should make special arrangements to send stranded people to their homes after carrying out their medical check-up.

top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities