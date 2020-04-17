Cong hits out at BJP MP Ramswaroop for entering state amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:19 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore on Friday hit out at Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Ramswaroop Sharma for returning to his hometown Jogindernagar from Delhi amid the nationwide lockdown.

“It is very surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging people to stay indoors and obey the lockdown orders while his own party leaders are violating the orders,” said Rathore.

The Congress leader further added, “It seems that there are two laws in the country -- one for the BJP leaders and the other for the people. Due to the lockdown, thousands of labourers and students are stranded within and outside the state as they don't have permission to go anywhere while on the other hand, BJP leaders are going anywhere they want.”

“This is injustice. The rules should be the same for everyone. Coronavirus is very dangerous and lockdown is the only way to curb its spread,” he said.

The Congress leader also asked the state government to provide essential seeds and pesticides to farmers and orchardists.

He said that as the lockdown has been extended till May 3, the state government should make special arrangements to send stranded people to their homes after carrying out their medical check-up.