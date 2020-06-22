e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC

Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST
PUNE: Aba Bagul will be the Congress party leader in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the party announced changes in its Pune unit. Bagul has replaced Arvind Shinde, according to a statement released by Congress state unit president Balasaheb Thorat on Monday.

The party leaders were seeking a change in local leadership, a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Bagul said, “I am thankful to the Congress party’s national and state leaders for giving me the opportunity to represent the party in civic body for a second time. I will try my best to discharge my responsibility as an opposition leader with the support from our party’s elected members.”

Other leaders were also aspiring for the key post in PMC. Bagul said, “I am going to take charge on Tuesday.”

