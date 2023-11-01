Cong leaders Janardhan Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy join BRS ahead of Telangana polls

In a major boost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of Telangana assembly elections, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Kolhapur leader Rampulla Reddy, Karimnagar leader Kota Jaipal Reddy and other Congress leaders joined the ruling party in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitates former State Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy as he joins the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

The senior Congress leaders were welcomed to BRS by CM KCR in an event held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, CM KCR said, "Nagam Janardhan Reddy was active in the Telangana movement of 1969. He also went to jail. With Nagam Janardhan joining, our strength doubled. It is certain that we will win fourteen seats in Palamuru."

"Vishnuvardhan Reddy is my responsibility for a good political future. PJR is my best friend, his son Vishnu is like a member of my family. I request Vishnu and MLA Mahanti Gopinath to work together," he added.

He also slammed the opposition in Telangana accusing them of "bad politics" and said that the elections will be a "slap on their faces".

"Telangana is moving forward with tremendous progress, per capita income has increased. 24-hour electricity is not available anywhere else in the country. The opposition parties are doing bad politics because they can't bear to see the development, yesterday they attacked Kotha MP Prabhakar Reddy. Prabhakar Reddy survived by the grace of God. This kind of attack cannot be tolerated. We have to be careful and win the elections which will be a slap on their faces, let's all move forward unitedly," the BRS chief said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet on Monday, said Siddipet police. Reddy is a BRS candidate from the Dubbak assembly.

Prabhakar Reddy was attacked in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal.

The counting of votes for Telangana, along with those of four other poll-bound states, is scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!