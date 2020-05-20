Congress, BJP MLAs in HP demand special Vidhan Sabha session to discuss Covid-19

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:47 IST

Cutting across the party lines, legislators in Himachal Pradesh have demanded a special two-day session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint delegation of legislators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress on Wednesday requested Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar to convene a special session of the assembly to discuss the prevailing situation.

The delegation, led by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri met Parmar at his office in the Vidhan Sabha complex here. Agnihotri said they have submitted a written request with the Speaker seeking to convene a special session and requested him to send the same to the state government. “Rising above the party lines, all legislators are together in this fight against Covid-19 which has impacted not only India but the entire world,” he added.

Agnihotri said a lockdown was imposed in India and Himachal almost two months ago. “The Vidhan Sabha session was also cut short due to the pandemic,” he said.

Senior BJP legislator Rakesh Pathania said the session will let people of the state know about the steps being taken to handle the situation and what needs to be done in the future to fight coronavirus.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said he has received a request from the joint delegation and it will be considered.

Jai Ram flays opposition for politicising the pandemic

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur flayed the opposition congress for playing politics over the pandemic. “It is unfortunate that the opposition is politicising the matter. The government is making all efforts to fight coronavirus. This is not the time to play politics. We all should instead unite to fight the disease,” the CM said.

“Does the opposition have any treatment for Covid-19? Himachal Pradesh is performing far better than many other states in India,” he said, while sidetracking the allegations that people in quarantine were not being given proper facilities.

“The opposition leaders in Himachal Pradesh should first analyse handling of the Covid crisis in the Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Punjab,” the CM said.

He said, “There has been a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh after the government allowed stranded residents to come back home. Those stranded outside the state were facing immense difficulty and were permitted to come back to their home state on humanitarian grounds. Many of them were stuck in places where Covid-19 infection was spreading.”

“All the returnees have been quarantined and those who have tested positive were sent to institutional quarantine centres,” the CM added.

“We cannot allow people to die. Those willing to come back home should do it now. Later, we will again restrict the entry of outsides,” he said.