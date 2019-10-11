Congress can’t see India becoming stronger: Yogi

cities

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Congress for what he termed as its “anti-India stance” as it made fun of the ‘shastra puja’ performed by defence minister Rajnath Singh during the handing over ceremony of Rafale fighter jet in France recently.

Addressing a rally in the Kalka assembly segment ahead of the October 21 Haryana assembly elections, Yogi, who is one of the BJP’s star campaigners, said,” “Article 370 was a major impediment to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir. PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah took the decisive step to set it aside. But, Rahul Gandhi threatened that there would be bloodbath in its aftermath. Not even a cracker burst. Where is he is now? Has he gone to his ‘naankes’ (maternal uncles’ place) in Italy? The Congress has always stood for things that weakened the country.”

Union minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta and Kalka candidate Latika Sharma were present during the rally.

Yogi said, “People supported the BJP in Haryana and at the Centre because it delivered time and again on development and corruption-free governance. In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has given jobs to more than 75,000 youths on merit alone. During the Congress rule, nepotism and corruption were the only criteria for giving jobs. In Kalka, more than ₹800 crore has been spent on different development works in the last five years.”

Attacking the Congress for failing to deliver on development, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “The Congress has won so many elections in the state and from Kalka. If they had undertaken development works with sincerity and without corruption will there be any space for any other party? During the Congress government’s it was all about the son-in-law’s scandals. He didn’t spare any land in the state that didn’t involve corrupt dealings. After the voters stopped them from selling the country, now their party is selling tickets to aspiring candidates.”

Reacting to sloganeering by party workers at the rally, he said, “Since I arrived here I heard the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Have you ever heard these slogans in a Congress meeting or rally? In their rallies there are slogans only cheering their corrupt leaders.”

The UP chief minister will address multiple rallies across the state in a two-day campaign programme.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:09 IST