Congress demands Lokayukta probe into Maharashtra govenment’s decisions of past week

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST

Mumbai: The state Congress unit’s general secretary and spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, has demanded the Lokayukta conduct an inquiry into the decisions taken by ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government in the past one week as there is possibility of “large-scale corruption involved in the process”.

Sawant has written a letter to the Lokayukta on Saturday, urging its intervention. He has alleged that some of the ministers were involved in taking decisions that could benefit the workers of their respective parties or have financial implications. Stating that there was a possibility of the decisions being uploaded on the government website in the guise of them having been taken before the model code of conduct came into force, Sawant said the decisions need to be scrapped.

“I have specific information about such decisions having been taken in the last few days, ahead of the code of conduct. Lokayukta has all powers to take action against such decisions by ministers by taking suo motu cognisance. Lokayukta needs to scrap such decisions and also prohibit the departments from taking fresh decisions. The decision uploaded on the government website after the announcement of the code of conduct should be treated as null and void,” he said.

