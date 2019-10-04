Congress fields heavyweight Chander Mohan from Panchkula

cities

Congress fielded heavyweight Chander Mohan who has remained former Haryana deputy chief minister from Panchkula on Thursday.

Elected as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Kalka constituency four consecutive times, Mohan will be fighting elections this time against top opponent, sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta from BJP. Mohan’s name was among the list of 84 candidates declared by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday late night.

Expressing gratitude of Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi and party high command for reposing faith in him for Panchkula assembly seat, Mohan, who will file his nomination papers on Friday, said, “A visionary document will be issued for the all-round development works, so that Panchkula will be developed as a smart city.”

He maintained that the vision document will be prepared after consulting residents of Panchkula so that the schemes could be envisaged as per their wishes.

He said,“People of Panchkula have always given me unstinted cooperation and it is my duty to stand by them at every moment.”

‘GUPTA IS GROWING OLD’

Slamming Gupta for his comment against him for not being available to the public for 15 years, Mohan said, “Gupta’s memory has faded as he is growing old.He should talk only about the developmental works executed by him in his regime.”

“I don’t believe in criticism.I am interested in executing work for the welfare of all sections of the society,” said Mohan.

He said Gupta did nothing during his tenure and cannot compare his work with what the latter did during his regime. “Gupta didn’t even do 1% of the work compared to what I did for the people during my time,” he said.

Taking a jibe on the sitting MLA, Mohan said, people can ask street vendors about Gupta and his party workers and the development works they carried out.

Taking a dig on the BJP government, he said that no developmental works were done in Panchkula in the last five years except demolishing of roundabouts. “No promise was fulfilled, including the setting up of a medical college in Panchkula.”

The party has fielded Pardeep Chaudhary, who recently shifted to Congress from INLD, from Kalka constituency. He will also file nomination papers on Friday.

