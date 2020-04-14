Congress MLA accused of urging locals to vote for party in exchange of ration

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:22 IST

High drama was witnessed at the EWS Colony in ward number 17 here on Tuesday when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and area councillor Jasmeet Kaur’s husband, Balwinder Singh, accused MLA Sanjay Talwar of asking residents to vote for the Congress in the next elections if they needed ration, being provided to the needy by the state government.

A video went viral on the social media wherein Balwinder Singh had allegedly caught a Congress worker with voter ID cards and a voter list of the area residents.

Singh alleged Talwar was distributing ration only to those families or residents, who were having voter ID cards and the Congress worker was also flouting the social distancing norm by asking residents to visit a particular house for getting them enlisted for ration.

He said a complaint has been forwarded to the police demanding action against the MLA and his associates.

District SAD president Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “The Congress is playing politics at this time of crisis when poor people are struggling to get food. Earlier also, Congress leaders had taken the credit of langar. being distributed by gurdwara committees.

Refuting the allegations levelled against him, MLA Talwar said, “No ration has been distributed in the said area. They are working to prepare separate lists of migrant labourers living in labour quarters and other residents due to which they needed their voter cards for writing down their address.”

Talwar added, “There are 2.5 lakh migrant labourers residing in his constituency and he had asked the administration to deploy quarter owners to feed the labour. This is why separate lists are being prepared so that the administration could provide ration to other residents. The final decision on the same is yet to be taken.”