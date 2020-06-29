e-paper
Congress protests against hike in petrol, diesel prices in J&K, Himachal

The party has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the rising prices amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Jammu/Dharamshala
Congress leaders and party workers during a protest in Jammu on Monday.
Congress leaders and party workers during a protest in Jammu on Monday.(HT photo )
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday protested against the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities across the Union territory, including Jammu city.

Former minister Raman Bhalla said, “The BJP government is fleecing people by imposing heavy taxes. When they assumed power in 2014, the excise duty was ₹9.20 per litre on petrol and ₹3.46 per litre on diesel. In six years, it has increased to ₹23.78 per litre on petrol and ₹28.37 per litre on diesel. A 820% hike on diesel and 258% on petrol is shocking,” he said. Later, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India via the Jammu district magistrate.

The Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to President of India through the deputy commissioner in Dharamshala on Monday.
The Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to President of India through the deputy commissioner in Dharamshala on Monday. ( HT Photo )

The Congress also protested against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) general secretary Ajay Mahajan, the party leaders submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that as the common masses are reeling due to Covid-19 outbreak, the BJP government was turning disaster into opportunity to make quick bucks. They said the government has burdened the people by increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

They said that the increase in fuel prices will result in rise in prices of essential commodities adversely affecting the lives of people. The party asked the Centre to cut fuel prices and extend benefits of low oil prices in international market to public.

