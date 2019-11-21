Constitution runs on secularism: Sanjay Raut

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:32 IST

With the coalition between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress shaping up to form a government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Constitution of India runs on the word secular. Secularism was reportedly the bone of contention for the coming together of the three parties.

“The country and the Constitution run on the word secular. Relief for farmers or jobs for youth are not given on the lines of religion or caste or creed. Balasaheb Thackeray was probably the only leader in the country who said if the country was secular, we should stop swearing on holy books in our courts. He had said sworn testimonies should be given placing hand on the Constitution instead,” said Raut.

Raut, on Thursday, said a final decision on the new government in Maharashtra would be taken in the next two days. The process to form a government would be completed before December 1, and the three parties would hold a meeting in Mumbai, he said. Raut, however, did not comment on the power-sharing. “We don’t know if the NCP wants to share the CM’s post. Don’t create confusion, all three parties want to run the government for five years,” he said.

Raut is expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday afternoon and discuss the details of the marathon meeting held between the former’s party and Congress till late Wednesday night in Delhi. “Following the meeting, senior leaders of the two parties spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone,” he said. He also told reporters that there were no plans of any meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray this week.