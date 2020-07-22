Containment zone resident held for false complaint against ASI in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:06 IST

A resident of Vijay Nagar, a containment zone in Ludhiana, was booked on Wednesday for misbehaving with a policeman deputed in the area who asked him to stay indoors. The accused claimed to be a scribe and complained to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter claiming the cop was drunk and harassing people in the area.

The accused has been identified as Vicky.

Police swung into action and took the cop, assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh, to civil hospital for medical examination where was found sober. Following this, police lodged an FIR against Vicky. The accused could not produce any document to prove he was a scribe.

The ASI said that the accused was roaming around in the containment zone and when asked to stay indoors, started misbehaving and made a false complaint against him.

A case has been registered under IPC and Section 66 of Information and Technology Act against the accused at division number 2 police station.