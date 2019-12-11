e-paper
Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Contractors running car parks asked to clear dues

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has warned parking contractors, who have delayed payments by several months, to clear their dues. HSVP officials said that notices have been issued to the contractors managing seven parking sites in the jurisdiction of the estate office II and their contracts could be cancelled.

The authority has also decided to initiate criminal proceedings against illegal parking sites in the city. The decision was taken after a number of complaints regarding such car parks on private plots have been lodged with the authority.

HSVP has allotted three parking sites to contractors in Sector 29, two in Sector 32 and two in Sector 44. Officials said that till December 6, the contractors had to pay over ₹90 lakh, including tax. Some have not even paid rent for a quarter, they said.

“We have issued notices to parking operators to deposit the money at the earliest. Else, action would be taken against them. I have also asked officials to identify illegal parking and recommended that strict action be taken against such operators,” said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer II.

“Earlier, we had threatened action against liquor vends if they did not clear rental dues. Some of them have already made payments,” he said.

Due to paucity of funds, HSVP Gurugram has initiated a series of steps, including the sale of its commercial properties, institutional sites and small office complexes. A recent CAG report tabled in the state assembly had also rapped the authority for failing to collect dues from various tenants, following which the authority has issued notices to collect its dues.

