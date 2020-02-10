e-paper
Home / Cities / Contractual teachers stage protest at Pbi varsity, demand regularisation of jobs

Contractual teachers stage protest at Pbi varsity, demand regularisation of jobs

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Teachers, under the banner of the Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association (PUCTA), staged a protest at the university on Monday. The teachers demanded that their jobs be regularised.

Contractual teachers from around 13 constituent colleges participated in the protest. The teachers gathered outside the Punjabi University vice-chancellor’s office and raised slogans against him.

Vice-president of the association, Ravinder Singh, said, “Contractual teachers have been demanding regularisation of their jobs for the last seven years to no avail.”

PUCTA president Lavdeep Sharma said, “Our meeting with the university authorities was inconclusive.”

The association appealed syndicate members to further their cause.

