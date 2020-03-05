e-paper
Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala appears before Akal Takht, tenders apology

Moose Wala and his father appeared before Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh and tendered the apology for his song that created controversy and backlash from Sikhs for mentioning woman warrior Mai Bhago

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:52 IST
AMRITSAR: Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, on Thursday appeared before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, here and apologised for his song that created controversy and backlash from Sikhs for mentioning woman warrior Mai Bhago.

Moose Wala and his father appeared before Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh and tendered the apology.

Earlier, the singer sought the apology in a letter to the Akal Takht head, where he said he was unaware that his act would hurt Sikh sentiments.

“I am a humble servant of the Guru and fully believe in Akal Takht sahib. I tender an apology and assure that I will not repeat such a mistake again,” he had said in his letter in September last year.

“After returning from my foreign tour in November, I will appear before the Takht along with my family,” he had said.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala and singer Mankirat Aulakh were booked for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song titled ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets).

