Convict, who jumped parole 23 years ago, arrested from Thane

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Thane police arrested a convict, who was absconding for 23 years from Yavatmal. Suresh Gulabrao Dhole, 54, was sentenced to life 25 years ago for killing his wife.

“Dhole hails from Ner village of Yavatmal district. He was imprisoned in Amravati jail and was released on a parole of 28 days, two years after being jailed. He did not return to jail and had been absconding for 23 years,” said a police officer from crime branch unit 1, Thane.

The crime team got a tip-off that Dhole was living in Wagle Estate in Thane. “We kept a tab on the man and arrested him on Thursday. Dhole told us that he was working as a watchman at a construction site in Majiwada, Thane,” said the officer. He will be handed over to Yavatmal police.

