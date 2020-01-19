Convicted smuggler, aide held with 4kg heroin in Ferozepur

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:07 IST

Ferozepur A convicted drug smuggler Satnam Singh, out on bail, and his accomplice Gurpreet Singh were arrested on Saturday with 4kg heroin that they had smuggled in the country from Pakistan on January 6, police said at a press conference on Sunday. The counter-intelligence wing of the police intercepted the Swift car (registration number DL-9C-AB-4693) of the accused at a special check-point near Khai Pheme Kee village, around 12km from district headquarters of Ferozepur, on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

Ferozepur counter-intelligence wing Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ajay Maluja said the operation was planned on a tip-off. “Satnam Singh, alias Satta, of village Kishore Singh and Gurpreet Singh, of Khunder Hedar village under Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, have been arrested. During a search, 4kg heroin was recovered on them.”

On the modus operandi of the smugglers, he added, “They had smuggled 5kg heroin from Pakistan with the help of aide there named, Riyaz Chacha, on January 6 night from the border out-post of Ghatti Maste Kee in Ferozepur. Of this, they had already sold a kg in their area. When intercepted, they were on their way to deliver 4kg of heroin to a Amritsar-based smuggler as instructed by their Pakistani Chacha.”

On the dubious background of Satnam, he added, “Satnam was awarded rigorous imprisonment of 12 years in a drug smuggling case. He has served five years, and was presently out on bail that Punjab and Haryana high court had granted. Satnam’s uncle is also a drug smuggler and is now in jail.”