Cop caught smuggling phones to gangster in Patiala jail

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:53 IST

A Punjab Police constable was arrested red-handed when he was allegedly sneaking in two mobiles phones meant for a gangster into the Patiala central jail.

The accused, Dinesh Kumar, 28, is deployed on security duty in the prison complex.

Tripuri station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said acting on a tip-off the jail officials conducted a surprise check in the wee hours of Thursday and recovered from him seven tobacco packages and two cigarette packets besides the smartphones.

During interrogation, the constable, who joined the police force in 2011, confessed the smartphones were given to him by a friend of gangster Binny Gurjar of Rama Mandi in Jalandhar, the SHO said.

“The accused said he had received ₹7,000 of a total of ₹15,000,” he said.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prisons Act was registered against him.

The accused was sent to three-day police custody.