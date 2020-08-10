e-paper
Home / Cities / Cop dies of Covid-19, second virus death in Ludhiana police department

Cop dies of Covid-19, second virus death in Ludhiana police department

Public dealing at the office of commissioner of police has been suspended for three days after 30 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

An assistant sub-inspector in Ludhiana Police who was infected with the novel coronavirus died on Monday.

ASI Jaspal Singh was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 7 after his condition deteriorated. He is the second loss of the Ludhiana police department after ACP Anil Kumar Kohli died of the virus.

Public dealing at the office of commissioner of police has been suspended for three days after 30 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. According to CP Rakesh Agrawal, the entire building will be sanitised for the next three days. The police chief asked people to visit his office only in case of an emergency.

ASI Jaspal Singh was deputed at Police Lines. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 26.

As of now, 221 police personnel deputed in Ludhiana police commissionerate have tested positive for Covid-19 and of them 163 are still undergoing treatment.

The police chief said that SHOs of five police stations – including Division Number 3, Division Number 4, Division Number 6, Ladhowal and Dugri have also tested positive. The public is advised not to visit the police stations for the next three days unless there is an emergency.

Residents can email their complaints at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in or dial 112.

