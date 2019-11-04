e-paper
Cop’s son attacks woman SI over parking in Mohali

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Punjab Police inspector’s son attacked a woman sub-inspector after an argument over parking at the Police Lines in Phase 11 on Sunday.

The accused, Digvijay Singh, who is around 20-year-old, allegedly threw a flower pot at his neighbour Baljeet Kaur, who sustained head injuries and lost her consciousness.

Kaur, who is in her 40s, is presently posted as an SI at the Phase 1 police station. Digvijay’s father Vijay Kumar is posted in some other city, said sources.

The two live in adjoining flats at the Police Lines and had fights over parking earlier too, said an investigating official. The row escalated on Sunday evening, leading to the incident.

Kaur was rushed to the civil hospital at Phase 6, where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Digvijay has been booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials at the Phase 11 police station said he has no prior criminal record. 

