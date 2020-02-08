Cops arrest 8 bogus doctors from Kalwa

cities

The police arrested eight bogus doctors from Kalwa on Friday. The doctors do not have a degree to practise and are running this business for 15 years.

Thane police received a tip-off about bogus doctors practising in Thane area and the Thane police commissioner ordered action. The Central unit team of crime branch formed a team along with Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicines president Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

The eight people started homeopathic and ayurvedic clinics with fake certificates. Central unit team senior police inspector Anil Honrao, said, “We raided the clinics and after scrutinizing their documents found them to be fake. We arrested them and seized all medicines and equipment.”

They have been arrested under IPC sections 419, 420, 468, 471 and sections of Indian Medical Council Act.

The arrested people are Alok Singh 39, Ramjit Gautam 47, Gopal Vishwas, 47, Ramtej Prasad, 50, Subhashchandra Yadav, 47, Jaiprakash Vishwakarama, 40, Satyanaeayan Binda, 42, and Deepak Vishwas, 48.