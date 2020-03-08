Cops book 21 persons for thrashing toll plaza security guard in Patiala

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:38 IST

Police have booked 21 persons for allegedly thrashing a security guard at the toll plaza near Dharedi Jatta on Patiala-Rajpura road in Patiala after he did not allow one of the accused to cross the VIP lane.

A video of the incident is being circulated on the social media, where the accused can be seen thrashing the guard. Police are yet to arrest any of the accused.

The incident took place when one of the accused reached the VIP lane of the toll plaza and the security guard stopped them. The accused left, only to return with his friends in five cars and thrash the guard. A case was registered on Saturday late night.

An official privy to the investigation said that it is yet to be established as to whether the accused entered the VIP lane by mistake or deliberately. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly misbehaved with other staff as well before thrashing the security guard.

Parminder Singh, a resident of Daun Kalan village who works as a security guard at the said toll plaza, has alleged that the youth entered the VIP lane. The guard stopped him from cross through there. “Later, the accused returned with 20 people, in five cars and thrashed me. The accused even broke the glass of the manager’s office and took away around ₹60,000 from the office,” he said, in the complaint.

According to police, the accused have been identified as three brothers Ranjit Singh, Jatinderpal Singh and Satinderpal Singh; Gurpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Fateh, Rinka, and Thakur, all residents of Bahadurgarh; and Bharat, of Chamarhadi village. Police added that 12 other accused are yet to be identified.

Inspector Manjit Singh, who is also the station house officer (SHO) of Bahadurgarh police station, said that the security guard has lodged a compliant with the police.

Acting on complaint, they have registered a case against all 21 accused under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 380 (theft in dwelling house) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bahadurgarh police station.