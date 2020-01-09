Cops, experts discuss women safety, cyber stalking at Panchkula

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:38 IST

Various issues pertaining to harassment of women at public and private places, online sexual harassment and violence, cyber stalking and human trafficking were deliberated upon on Day 1 of the two-day conference on the subject here on Thursday.

Organised by Haryana police, in association with the Bureau of police research and development (BPR&D) and the Indian police foundation institute (IPFI), the conference also saw consultations by five specialised working groups of police and civil officials, academicians, social workers, law officers and researchers who discussed ways to devise future strategies that need to be adopted.

The groups were addressed by Haryana director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava and president of IPFI, N Ramachandran.

While Yadava told the gathering about several initiatives taken by the state government in this direction, Ramachandran emphasised on the need to revamp the entire criminal justice system and espoused for a countrywide mapping of the ground reality on violence against women and children.

Among others who participated in the conference are Vimla Mehra, IPS (retd), commissioner of police Saurabh Singh, IG, Karnal Range, Bharti Arora, IG, Charu Bali, SP, Crime against woman, Manisha Choudhry, several senior police officers, social activists, academic scholars and citizen stakeholders.