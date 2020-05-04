Cops let Moose Wala fire from assault rifle, 3 ASIs among 6 suspended as video goes viral

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:25 IST

Already facing criticism for glorifying violence and weapons in his songs, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala triggered a new controversy on Monday when a video went viral on the social media in which he is seen firing from an ’official’ assault rifle at a shooting range in Badbar village of Barnala district. Some Punjab police personnel could be seen assisting the singer as he fires from the ‘official weapon’ at the target. Six cops have been suspended.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the incident took place at Badbar village on May 1. “Six police personnel, who assisted the singer, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them,” said Garg.

The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspectors Balkar Singh, Antarjit Singh, Ram Singh; head constable Gurjinder Singh, and constables Jasbir Singh and Harwinder Singh.

“All these cops were deployed with the office of deputy superintendent of police (headquarter), Sangrur. I have suspended them and a detailed report has been sent to the DGP office,” said Garg.

“Two more cops were from Patiala and I have written to Patiala police for action against them,” the SSP added.

It is learnt that Barnala police are investigating the matter and some senior officials may have to face action. Barnala SSP Sandeep Goel could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.