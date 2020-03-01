Cops say ‘Namaste Lucknow’ to reach out to citizens

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:51 IST

LUCKNOW The police on Sunday started their ‘Namaste Lucknow’ campaign to bridge the gap between cops and citizens. As part of this, cops will meet morning and evening walkers, wishing them ‘Namaste Lucknow’ and also gather feedback on the issues they face.

Additional vehicles have been deployed for special patrolling. The campaign was launched at 1090 crossing by commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey.

“Many people do not prefer to reach out to the police due to different perceptions. This aim of the campaign is to reach out to them, to know their issues, get feedback and give a message that the police are people friendly,” said Sujeet Pandey, commissioner of police, while addressing cops.

Cops deployed under this campaign will immediately contact the officers concerned to resolve issues. “We have deployed additional force, vehicles for this purpose, so that our routine police do not get affected,” he added.

Under this campaign, police officers will meet morning and evening walkers daily and hence a relationship will be built. “People may have suggestions, issues, which they were apprehensive about sharing. All will be taken care of and this campaign will be monitored by senior officers,” added Pandey.

On Sunday, cops were seen greeting people with ‘Namaste Lucknow’ and informing them about this campaign. “This campaign will gather the momentum in the days to come. This is a new initiative,” said a constable, part of this campaign, in Gomti Nagar.