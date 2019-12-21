e-paper
Home / Cities / Cops to create awareness on online frauds

Cops to create awareness on online frauds

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:20 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The police have cautioned residents against falling prey to fraudsters claiming to be agents calling on the behalf of banks, insurance and finance companies, with more than 500 such cases having been lodged with the cyber crime team in the last three years.

In once such instance, Pratima Sharma, a resident of New Palam Vihar, Phase-1, was duped of ₹20,000 after she shared her bank and online accounts details with a caller. Sharma was told that the card had been blocked and that the bank wanted her details to reactivate the account.

According to the police, several such cases have been reported in the city. The modus operandi is simple as fraudsters, after taking card details, creating multiple accounts on payment gateways and carrying out transactions.

The fraudsters create fake IDs with new phone numbers on e-wallet platforms, which they use to transfer the money into the bank accounts.

With the recent arrest of a five-member gang operating in Haryana and Rajasthan, it was revealed that they had been sent to different states to develop contacts with mobile shop owners to facilitate the liquidation of the money, by offering a commission up to 20% on the bills.

The amount is collected in cash by the touts from the mobile recharge shops and then deposited in the account number provided by a telecaller from Jharkhand, the police said.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that the ATM card fraud is an organised crime being committed from Jamtara, Giridih and Deoghar districts of Jharkhand.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said, “The network is spread across the country and we are conducting raids to arrest them. They are from 100 villages and most of them are relatives. It is an organised crime and the mastermind is operating from Jharkhand.”

